Madrasa girl drowns in Padma

RAJSHAHI, Feb 19: A madrasa girl drowned in the Padma River in the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Mst Maimuna Khatun, 13, daughter of Fazlul Haque of Anupampur Village in Charghat Upazila of the district. She was a residential student of Madrasatul Suffah Al Arabiah in Boalia Police Station (PS) area in the city.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalia PS Mazharul Islam said six students of the madrasa including Maimuna went to visit the Padma River in Dargahpara Muktamancha area in the morning.

Maimuna accidentally fell in the river at around 9am.

At that time, three students of the madrasa jumped into the river to rescue her. But four of them went missing there. Later, locals rescued the later three, but could not able to trace about Maimuna.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in, and recovered the body of Maimuna from the river.









