Silkworm rearing makes 450 needy women solvent in Gaibandha



A woman who became solvent from silkworm rearing in Gaibandha. photo: observer

Concerned sources said farming of silkworm started in Sundarganj, Sadullapur and Palashbari upazilas of the district in 2018. To help the entrepreneurs in the farming, Sundarganj Silkworm Extension Centre (SEC) brought the eggs of silkworm from the SECs of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Dinajpur and Cumilla, and distributed the eggs to the enthusiastic women of the upazilas free of cost.

Apart from this, they have also been provided a tin shed house of 14 cubits' length and 9 cubits' width free of cost for keeping the insects. Earlier, the women were imparted need base training on the successful farming of silkworm at the initiative of Sundarganj SEC.

As the silkworm eat only the leaves of mulberry trees, a total of one lakh mulberry trees were planted on the road sides and abandoned places of the upazilas at the arrangement of the SEC.

Taking the technical supports from the Sundarganj SEC, all entrepreneurs started the farming of silkworm and then they had become successful. Of them, some 200 women are in Sundarganj Upazila while 150 in Sadullapur and 100 in Palashbari upazilas.

Cocoons (Guti) produced from insects are being sold to 12 shopping centres including Lalmonirhat, Joypurhat, Sirajganj, Rajshahi and Jhenidah. Yarn is made from silk cocoons in these shopping centres. Later, the yarn was sent to factories in Rajshahi and Thakurgaon. In these factories various garments including tupis, thrips, orna, sari, chadar are made. Later the prepared clothes are sold all over the country.

By selling the cocoons, all entrepreneurs have become solvent and changed their socio-economic condition as well.

Rozina Begum, an entrepreneur of Aarazi Dahaband Village under Dahaband Union of Sundarganj upazila, said her husband Farid Mia is a rickshaw-puller. The family of four members could not run smoothly on husband's earn.

For extra income in the family she started raising silkworms with the help of SEC, she said adding that she has been keeping insects for four years at no cost and she is making silk cocoons from insects.

Per year, she is earning money ranging from 45,000 to 50,000 by selling the cocoons, she termed. Now, she is happy as lack can no longer attack the family, she concluded.

Md Joynal Abedin, manager (Extension) of Sundarganj SEC, said that the SEC is encouraging the women of three upazilas to keep silkworms aimed at alleviating their poverty.

Beneficiaries are also being provided free house construction, supply of eggs and mulberry leaves. They are being benefited only through labour, he added.

In reply to a query he said these activities will be spread across the district in future.













