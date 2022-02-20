Covid-19: Two more people die, 40 more infected in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Feb 19: Two more people died of and 40 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.

Two more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Saturday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining one had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Some 43 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 146 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 36 more people have tested positive for the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday mornig.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,18,324 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a little bit declining trends compared to the previous day's 154.

Of the 36 new infected cases, 16 were detected in Sirajganj, followed by eight in Joypurhat, and four in Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj and Bogura districts each.

A total of 1,741 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of them, 704 were from Bogura, 340 from Rajshahi including 219 in the city and 178 from Natore districts as one new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.

Among the total infected, 1,10,057 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 466 new recoveries reported in the division during this time, the health director added.

Our Bogura Correspondent added, four more people have contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours till Friday noon.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,40,850 in the district.

Bogura Civil Surgeon's (CS) office sources confirmed the information on Friday.

According to the CS office sources, a total of 250 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where four people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 3.86 per cent.

A total of 704 people have, so far, died of the virus in the district.

On the other hand, some 95 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery counts to 22,741 in the district.

Currently, some 54 patients are undergoing treatment at three designated hospitals in the district, the CS office sources added.









