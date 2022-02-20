

Bhola DC Md Taufiq E-Lahi and SP Md Saiful Islam











Bhola DC Md Taufiq E-Lahi and SP Md Saiful Islam distributed food items among 500 destitute families in the district. The district administration organized the distribution programme on Bhola Government Boys School Field in the town on Saturday. ADC (Revenue) Md Mamun Al Faruq, District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Md Motahar Hossain, Bhola Press Club President M Habibur Rahman and its General Secretary Amitav Opu were also present during the distribution. photo: observer