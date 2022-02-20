Man kills daughter in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, Feb 19: A minor girl was murdered by her father in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Jannatul Ferdaus was the two-and-a-half-year-old minor daughter of Zakir Hossain, a resident of Sarker Para Village under Begunbari Union in the upazila.

Thakurgaon Sadar Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Atiqur Rahman said Zakir Hossain locked into an altercation with his wife over the family issues in the house at night.

As a sequel to it, Zakir killed his own daughter Jannatul Ferdaus out of anger.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested the deceased's father.

Arrested Zakir Hossain confessed of killing his daughter during preliminary interrogation.

Filing of a case with Thakurgaon Sadar PS is underway in this connection, the police official added.











