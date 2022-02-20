Young man found dead at Bhandaria

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR, Feb 19: Police recovered the body of a young man from a field in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Naeem Bepari, 26, son of Ruhul Amin Bepari, a resident of Purba Posharibunia Village in the upazila.

The deceased's wife Nabila Akhter said Naeem did not return home on Friday night. He called her over mobile phone at around 11:30pm and said he will return the house after visiting his elder brother's shop. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted the body of Naeem lying on a field adjacent to his house in the area on Saturday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at noon.

Additional Superintend of Police (Mathbaria-Bhandaria Circle) Mohammad Ibrahim confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.









