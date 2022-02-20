Five killed, 20 injured in separate road mishaps

Five people including a minor child and a female physician have been killed and at least 20 others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Cumilla, Natore, Bogura, Cox's Bazar and Chattogram, in three days.

CUMILLA: A police official was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Daudkandi Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam, 45, a sub-inspector (SI) of Daudkandi Highway Police. He hailed from Sherpur District.

Police and local sources said SI Jahangir, father of two children, died on the spot when the vehicle hit him at early hours while he was crossing the road near Daudkandi Fire Service Station in the upazila.

Daudkandi Highway Police Official Abdus Sobhan said, "As soon as we were alerted that an on-duty cop was lying in a pool of blood in the middle of the road, a team rushed to the scene at around 1am and took him to Cumilla Medical College Hospital."

On arrival, the on-duty doctor of the hospital declared Jahangir dead.

The body was sent to the Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the police official added.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali, 7, son of Musa Ali, a resident of Jogipara Village in the upazila. He was a first grader at Jogipara Mosque School in the area.

Police and local sources said an auto-rickshaw hit Mohammad Ali in Jogipara intersection area adjacent to Koyalipara Mosque on the Natore-Malanchi Road at around 5pm while he was crossing the road, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

Being infirmed, police visited the scene.

However, the law enforcers seized the auto-rickshaw and arrested its driver.

The arrested auto-rickshaw driver is Mintu Ali, son of Sadeq Ali of Baraipara Moholla in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagatipara Model Police Station (PS) Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

BOGURA: A man was killed in a road accident in the district town on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Mostafa Rahman Mosta, 45, son of Solaiman, a resident of Paikar Village in Kahalu Upazila of the district. He was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession.

Bogura Sadar PS OC Selim Reza said an unidentified vehicle hit Mostafa's auto-rickshaw in Godarpara area in the district town at dawn, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there at around 11am while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: At least 15 people have been injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Of the injured, nine were in critical condition.

Joypurhat Fire Service Station Leader Abdul Hamid said a Khulna-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Jabeda Enterprise' and a Hili-bound truck were collided head-on in Gatansahar intersection area on the Joypurhat-Panchbibi Highway at around 11pm, which left at least 15 people from both the vehicle injured.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in and rescued the injured.

The injured were, later, taken to Joypurhat Adhunik District Hospital.

Of them, the condition of nine was stated to be critical, the fire service official added.

However, police seized both the bus and truck from the scene.

Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Alamgir Jahan confirmed the incident.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A man was killed and at least five others were injured in a road accident in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Monir Ahmed, 36, son of late Sultan Ahmed, a resident of Dhoa Palang Village under Khunia Palang Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a Cox's Bazar-bound tourist-laden minibus and a passenger-laden CNG-run auto-rickshaw were collided head-on in in Dhuramkhali area on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Highway at around 9pm, which left the CNG passenger Monir dead on the spot and five others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured were taken to Ukhiya Upazila Health Complex and Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

Of the injured, two were in critical condition.

Ukhiya PS OC Ahmed Sanzur Morshed confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: A female doctor, who sustained injuries in a road crash at Kazir Dewri in the district on Tuesday, succumbed to her injuries at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) in the city on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Dr Samina Akter, mother of two children. She was working as Medical Officer at the Department of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Bangabandhu Memorial Hospital at Foy's Lake in the city.

Dr Samina died at the ICU of CMCH at around 9:30am, said Kotwali PS OC Md Nizam Uddin.

The OC said Dr Samina was injured after being hit by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Kazir Dewri area in the city on Tuesday night when she was returning home by a rickshaw.

She was rushed to the CMCH in a critical condition, said the OC.

She underwent a surgery on her head as she had a severe head injury and the chest bone was broken.

Dr Arif Bachchu, batch mate of the late doctor said Samina was an alumnus of the 5th batch of the University Of Science & Technology Chattogram (USTC). She was a doctor at the ICU unit of BBMH.

However, a case has been filed against the auto-rickshaw driver and both the driver and the vehicle have been seized in this connection, said Chattogram Kotwali PS OC Nizam Uddin.











