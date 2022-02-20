Tree roots sold illegally at Birampur



Two labourers lifting ground roots of cut trees at Sandalpur in Birampur Upazila. photo: observer

According to field sources, social forest trees under the government forestry of Birampur (Charkai) Range within Sadar Bit of Sandalpur were sold at auction. The roots of the cut trees are supposed to sprout saplings again; but thousands of roots are lifted from Sadar bit area, and these are later sold to brick kilns as fuel wood.

Root-lifting labourer Sahidul Islam said, "We are lifting roots as fuel wood after purchasing these from bit officer."

Local Bakkar Ali of Natkumari Village, who was lifting roots by labourers, said, he has purchased 1,500 roots at Tk 100 per piece from Charkai Sadar Bit Officer Abdul Barek. He is selling these to brick kilns as full items.

When cotacted, Charkai Sadar Bit Officer Abdul Barek said, he did not sell roots; but few people are selling roots; and they cannot be stopped by guarding due to lack of manpower.

Assistant Range Officer Nishikanta Malakar said, there is no norm for lifting tree roots and selling those; measures will be taken against those engaged in such an act, he added.









