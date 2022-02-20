Video
Home Countryside

Tree roots sold illegally at Birampur

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Moshihur Rahman

Two labourers lifting ground roots of cut trees at Sandalpur in Birampur Upazila. photo: observer

Two labourers lifting ground roots of cut trees at Sandalpur in Birampur Upazila. photo: observer

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR, Feb 19: Ground roots of cut trees are being sold illegally by forest officials in Birampur Upazila of the district. Because of this, the root-based fresh sprouting is hampered. The natural environment is threatened.
According to field sources, social forest trees under the government forestry of Birampur (Charkai) Range within Sadar Bit of Sandalpur were sold at auction. The roots of the cut trees are supposed to sprout saplings again; but thousands of roots are lifted from Sadar bit area, and these are later sold to brick kilns as fuel wood.
Root-lifting labourer Sahidul Islam said, "We are lifting roots as fuel wood after purchasing these from bit officer."
Local Bakkar Ali of Natkumari Village, who was lifting roots by labourers, said, he has purchased 1,500 roots at Tk 100 per piece from Charkai Sadar Bit Officer Abdul Barek. He is selling these to brick kilns as full items.
When cotacted, Charkai Sadar Bit Officer Abdul Barek said, he did not sell roots; but few people are selling roots; and they cannot be stopped by guarding due to lack of manpower.
Assistant Range Officer Nishikanta Malakar said, there is no norm for lifting tree roots and selling those; measures will be taken against those engaged in such an act, he added.


