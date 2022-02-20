Iran nuclear talks nearing 'decision point'

VIENNA, Feb 19: Several world powers have indicated that a deal -- at least in principle -- to revive the Iran nuclear accord may be just days away.

"The West, Russia, and China appear to be more aligned than at any prior point," said Henry Rome, analyst with the Eurasia Group.

The strategy of the world powers appears to be "pressuring Iran to bring the talks to a conclusion," the analyst said, adding that the negotiations appeared to nearing a "decision point".

A diplomatic source in Vienna confirmed this week that there had been "advances" in the talks.

The US State Department said on Thursday that "substantial progress" had been made, and that an agreement was possible within days if Iran "shows seriousness". -AFP









