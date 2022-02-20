WASHINGTON, Feb 19: Donald Trump can be prosecuted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters, a judge decided Friday, ruling that the Republican does not enjoy presidential immunity in this case.

The former president is the target of several lawsuits by elected officials and police who accuse him of being directly responsible for the violence perpetrated by his supports when they stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

A judge in Washington, DC, ruled that these complaints were admissible on the grounds that Trump's actions that day were "unofficial acts" that "entirely concern his efforts to remain in office for a second term," which the judge said does not fall within the scope of presidential immunity.

"To deny a President immunity from civil damages is no small step," judge Amit Mehta wrote in findings that ran to 112 pages. "The court well understands the gravity of its decision." The judge also said Trump's speech to thousands of supporters gathered in Washington before the assault could "reasonably" be perceived as a "call for collective action."

Shortly after Trump addressed his supporters, a crowd waving "TRUMP 2020" flags marched down the Mall to the seat of the US Congress, with hundreds forcing their way into the Capitol building.

At the same time, Trump took to Twitter to criticize his vice president Mike Pence for not blocking certification of Joe Biden's election victory, an act the judge said constituted "tacit agreement" with those who stormed the Capitol. The billionaire former president has slammed the investigation as a "witch hunt."

Meanwhile, classified information was found in the 15 boxes of White House records that were stored at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, the National Archives and Records Administration has said in a letter that confirmed the matter has been sent to the Justice Department.

The letter from the agency on Friday follows numerous reports about Trump's handling of sensitive and even classified information during his time as president and after he left the White House.

The revelation could also interest federal investigators responsible for policing the handling of government secrets, though the Justice Department and FBI have not indicated they will pursue the matter. Federal law bars the removal of classified documents to unauthorised locations, though Trump could possibly try to argue that, as president, he was the ultimate declassification authority.

No matter the legal risk, it exposes him to charges of hypocrisy given his relentless attacks during the 2016 presidential campaign on Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server as secretary of state. The FBI investigated but ultimately did not recommend charges.

Trump recently denied reports about his administration's tenuous relationship with the National Archives and his lawyers said that "they are continuing to search for additional presidential records that belong to the National Archives". -AP







