Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 7:50 PM
13 die as Storm Eunice batters Europe

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211

LONDON, Feb 19: Emergency crews Saturday battled to restore power to hundreds of thousands of homes in Britain after Storm Eunice carved a deadly trail across Western Europe and left transport networks in disarray.
At least 13 people were killed by falling trees, flying debris and high winds in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Poland, emergency services said.
Train operators in Britain urged people not to travel, with trees still blocking several lines after most of the network was shut down when Eunice on Friday brought the largest wind gust ever recorded in England -- 122 miles (196 kilometres) per hour.
The train network in the Netherlands was also paralysed, with no Eurostar and Thalys international services running from Britain and France after damage to overhead power lines.
France was also grappling with rail disruption and about 37,000 households were without power, while some 8,000 remained cut off in Ireland and 194,000 in Poland.
The UK was worst hit by power cuts with nearly 400,000 homes cut off nationwide after one of the most powerful tempests since the "Great Storm" hit Britain and northern France in 1987, sparking the first-ever "red" weather warning for London on Friday.    -AFP


