BEIJING, Feb 19: Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Saturday said that no country, not even a superpower should replace international norms with its own will as he addressed the situation in Ukraine.

Speaking to a security conference via videolink, Wang said certain big powers were reviving a cold war mentality and stoking confrontations between blocs. No country should be obsessed with turning back the wheel of history and repeating past mistakes of forging rivalling alliances, he said.

It is undeniable that the United States is now involved in a new era of great-power competition. The U.S.-led international system is threatened by authoritarian powers seeking to redraw the world's geopolitical map and make the 21st century an age of autocratic ascendancy.

"The central challenge to U.S. prosperity and security is the reemergence of long-term, strategic competition by revisionist powers," the 2018 National Defense Strategy summary states.

For most Americans, protracted rivalry against powerful authoritarian countries feels unfamiliar. But long-term competition seems new only because it is very old. Rediscovering the lost art of long-term competition requires only that the United States reacquaint itself with history.

During the Cold War, competition was a way of life. For 45 years, U.S. officials grappled with a dangerous adversary in the ambiguous space between peace and war. They devised generational strategies while responding to crises and surprises. They racked up impressive achievements and committed grievous errors along the way. Ultimately, they defeated a powerful adversary peacefully, decisively, and without disfiguring their own nation beyond recognition.

History never repeats itself precisely. The United States' current struggles are not exact replicas of those from the Cold War. It is a serious mistake, moreover, to think the United States' Cold War strategy was wholly successful. The road to victory was littered with failures and higher-than-expected costs.

But examined properly, the Cold War offers insights on long-term rivalry and America's strengths and weaknesses in such a contest. In 1947, then-U.S. Secretary of State George Marshall said no man "can think with full wisdom and with deep convictions" about the Cold War "who has not at least reviewed in his mind the period of the Peloponnesian War and the fall of Athens."

The United States needs this same historical sensibility today. To prepare for new twilight struggles, the world must reexamine how the United States waged an earlier twilight struggle. Winning the contest for the world's future will require learning from its past. -REUTERS









