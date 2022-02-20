Video
Sunday, 20 February, 2022
Pandemic fades with a fifth fewer cases in a week

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 280

PARIS, Feb 19: The Covid-19 pandemic continued its retreat this week, with fewer deaths and the number of new cases decreasing in most regions of the world.
After a surge which lasted for three-and-a-half months, the average number of global daily cases dropped for a third week in a row, falling back by 22 percent to 1.97 million, according to an AFP tally to Thursday.
The confirmed cases only reflect a fraction of the actual number of infections, with varying counting practices and levels of testing in different countries.The situation improved in most regions of the world over the past 7 days.
The number of daily cases dropped by 43 percent in the United States/Canada zone, by 35 percent in the Middle East, by 23 percent in Europe and the Latin America/Caribbean area and by 22 percent in Africa. The situation remained almost stable in Asia, with a one percent fall in cases. They increased by the same amount in Oceania.    -AFP


