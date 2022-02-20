|
CU to resume physical classes from Feb 22
Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM Count : 161
|
CHATTOGRAM, Feb 19: Chattogram University will resume physical classes for all students from February 22 after one month of closure maintaining proper health rules.
The CU authorities said all the pre-scheduled examinations will be taken and all official activities will continue from Tuesday, in a press release issued on Saturday.
However, it prohibited arranging any kind of program other than official meetings, exams and classes that may create crowd on the campus.