Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 7:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Belotti earns Torino deserved derby point at Juventus

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 272

TURIN, FEB 19: Andrea Belotti was the derby star for Torino with the leveller in Friday's hard-fought 1-1 draw at Juventus which hands Atalanta the advantage in the Champions League race.
Injury-plagued Belotti swept home Torino's equaliser in the 62nd minute of his first start since late November, earning Ivan Juric's side a fully-deserved point at the Allianz Stadium.
"I'm happy my goal helped us draw but it's a shame we didn't win because we played really well today. Had we won I don't think it would have been undeserved," Belotti told DAZN after his first goal since the end of October.
"It's been a long time... But I've spent the time trying to be as close to my teammates as possible and watch them play so that I know what the manager asks of us. That's made it easier to come back."
The Italy international's leveller came in what could well be his last Turin derby after nearly seven years at 10th-placed Torino.
Italian media report that the 28-year-old has refused an extension worth 3.5 million euros a season to his current contract, which expires at the end of the season.
"If it is my last derby I'm proud of myself and my teammates because today we put in a great performance," said Belotti.
The draw means that Juve, who took the lead in the 13th minute through Matthijs de Ligt, can lose their spot in the top four if Atalanta win at Fiorentina on Sunday afternoon.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Belotti earns Torino deserved derby point at Juventus
Leeds cauldron awaits Man Utd  
Liverpool 'not the Harlem Globetrotters' says Klopp
Slumping Spurs a 'problem' for Man City: Guardiola
Real look to Benzema to revive their ailing form
Djokovic faces Italian teenager Musetti in Dubai comeback
New Zealand crush South Africa to win first Test
Rohit Sharma named India Test captain: BCCI


Latest News
IsDB to provide $56m to Bangladesh; agreement signed
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
BGMEA for promoting RMG industry globally
Search Committee finalises names of 12 to 13 individuals
Jubo Dal leader arrested for making FB post on IGP
TCB to sell 6 essentials to 1cr people at low prices in Ramadan
Belarus, Russia continue military drills north of Ukraine
BNP hatching conspiracy targeting next polls: Quader
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid
Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%
Most Read News
Kamala warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions
13 more die from Covid, positivity rate falls to 8.71pc
In-person classes to resume at IU Tuesday
Police SI killed being hit by vehicle on Dhaka-Ctg highway
Germany asks citizens to leave Ukraine urgently
Bangladesh now faces serious political crisis: Dr Kamal
Putin sees 'deterioration of situation' in east Ukraine
Putin to talk with Macron on Ukraine crisis: Kremlin
Covered van driver held with 1.33 lakh yaba pills
Global Covid cases surpass 421 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft