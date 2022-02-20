Belotti earns Torino deserved derby point at Juventus

TURIN, FEB 19: Andrea Belotti was the derby star for Torino with the leveller in Friday's hard-fought 1-1 draw at Juventus which hands Atalanta the advantage in the Champions League race.

Injury-plagued Belotti swept home Torino's equaliser in the 62nd minute of his first start since late November, earning Ivan Juric's side a fully-deserved point at the Allianz Stadium.

"I'm happy my goal helped us draw but it's a shame we didn't win because we played really well today. Had we won I don't think it would have been undeserved," Belotti told DAZN after his first goal since the end of October.

"It's been a long time... But I've spent the time trying to be as close to my teammates as possible and watch them play so that I know what the manager asks of us. That's made it easier to come back."

The Italy international's leveller came in what could well be his last Turin derby after nearly seven years at 10th-placed Torino.

Italian media report that the 28-year-old has refused an extension worth 3.5 million euros a season to his current contract, which expires at the end of the season.

"If it is my last derby I'm proud of myself and my teammates because today we put in a great performance," said Belotti.

The draw means that Juve, who took the lead in the 13th minute through Matthijs de Ligt, can lose their spot in the top four if Atalanta win at Fiorentina on Sunday afternoon. -AFP