Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 7:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Leeds cauldron awaits Man Utd  

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246

Leeds United's Spanish defender Diego Llorente (L) celebrates after scoring Leeds' third goal during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Leeds at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on February 9, 2022. photo: AFP

Leeds United's Spanish defender Diego Llorente (L) celebrates after scoring Leeds' third goal during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Leeds at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on February 9, 2022. photo: AFP

MANCHESTER, FEB 19: Leeds' 18-year wait to welcome Manchester United in front of an intimidating full house in the Premier League comes to an end on Sunday in the latest chapter of a rivalry that dates back 500 years.
The Wars of the Roses between 1455 and 1487 between the House of Lancaster and the House of York was fought for control of the English throne, but set in motion a battle for superiority that has existed ever since between the counties of Lancashire and Yorkshire.
Initially inflamed by the Industrial Revolution and the formation of county cricket, the two Uniteds of Leeds and Manchester have become the truest outlet for that enmity on the football field since first clashing for honours in the 1960s.
Even one of English football's greatest families was divided as Bobby Charlton led Manchester United to win the European Cup in 1968, two years after winning the World Cup alongside his brother and Leeds great Jack.
Leeds' golden era came under Don Revie in the late 1960s and 1970s, winning two league titles, an FA Cup and reaching the European Cup final.
However, even then they did not have the riches of the Red Devils.
When Scottish internationals Joe Jordan and Gordon McQueen crossed the Pennines in 1978, a painful trend was set for Leeds of losing their best players to Old Trafford.
History repeated itself after Leeds' only other league title in 1991/92.
A charismatic young Frenchman Eric Cantona played a key role in the run-in to beat United to the title, but manager Howard Wilkinson quickly wrote him off as a disruptive influence in the dressing room.
United swooped with a fee of £1 million ($1.4 million) for a transfer that transformed English football history as Cantona became the catalyst for success under Alex Ferguson.
Just as Leeds rose again in the early 2000s, Ferguson picked off Rio Ferdinand and Alan Smith.
Yorkshire born and bred, Smith said he "would never play for Manchester United", but did so after a financial collapse that saw Leeds enter administration and relegated in 2004.
They did not make it back to the top-flight until 2020, but coronavirus restrictions meant last year's forgettable 0-0 draw at Elland Road was played behind closed doors.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Belotti earns Torino deserved derby point at Juventus
Leeds cauldron awaits Man Utd  
Liverpool 'not the Harlem Globetrotters' says Klopp
Slumping Spurs a 'problem' for Man City: Guardiola
Real look to Benzema to revive their ailing form
Djokovic faces Italian teenager Musetti in Dubai comeback
New Zealand crush South Africa to win first Test
Rohit Sharma named India Test captain: BCCI


Latest News
IsDB to provide $56m to Bangladesh; agreement signed
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
BGMEA for promoting RMG industry globally
Search Committee finalises names of 12 to 13 individuals
Jubo Dal leader arrested for making FB post on IGP
TCB to sell 6 essentials to 1cr people at low prices in Ramadan
Belarus, Russia continue military drills north of Ukraine
BNP hatching conspiracy targeting next polls: Quader
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid
Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%
Most Read News
Kamala warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions
13 more die from Covid, positivity rate falls to 8.71pc
In-person classes to resume at IU Tuesday
Police SI killed being hit by vehicle on Dhaka-Ctg highway
Germany asks citizens to leave Ukraine urgently
Bangladesh now faces serious political crisis: Dr Kamal
Putin sees 'deterioration of situation' in east Ukraine
Putin to talk with Macron on Ukraine crisis: Kremlin
Covered van driver held with 1.33 lakh yaba pills
Global Covid cases surpass 421 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft