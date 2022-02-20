Liverpool 'not the Harlem Globetrotters' says Klopp

LONDON, FEB 19: Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool that having strength in depth is no guarantee of success as the Reds boss insisted his side are "not the Harlem Globetrotters".

Klopp believes his current Liverpool group is the best he has coached in his glittering career.

The wealth of talent available to Klopp was underlined on Wednesday when he sent on Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita as substitutes in the Champions League last 16 first leg win at Inter Milan.

Liverpool's all-star squad ranks among the world's best and they remain in the hunt for the Premier League title, as well as the Champions League, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

But, referencing the Globetrotters basketball team that defeats hand-picked weaker opposition in exhibition matches, Klopp made it clear it is the attitude and character of his players that will define their bid for silverware this season. -AFP









