Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 7:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Liverpool 'not the Harlem Globetrotters' says Klopp

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235

LONDON, FEB 19: Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool that having strength in depth is no guarantee of success as the Reds boss insisted his side are "not the Harlem Globetrotters".
Klopp believes his current Liverpool group is the best he has coached in his glittering career.
The wealth of talent available to Klopp was underlined on Wednesday when he sent on Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita as substitutes in the Champions League last 16 first leg win at Inter Milan.
Liverpool's all-star squad ranks among the world's best and they remain in the hunt for the Premier League title, as well as the Champions League, the FA Cup and the League Cup.
But, referencing the Globetrotters basketball team that defeats hand-picked weaker opposition in exhibition matches, Klopp made it clear it is the attitude and character of his players that will define their bid for silverware this season.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Belotti earns Torino deserved derby point at Juventus
Leeds cauldron awaits Man Utd  
Liverpool 'not the Harlem Globetrotters' says Klopp
Slumping Spurs a 'problem' for Man City: Guardiola
Real look to Benzema to revive their ailing form
Djokovic faces Italian teenager Musetti in Dubai comeback
New Zealand crush South Africa to win first Test
Rohit Sharma named India Test captain: BCCI


Latest News
IsDB to provide $56m to Bangladesh; agreement signed
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
BGMEA for promoting RMG industry globally
Search Committee finalises names of 12 to 13 individuals
Jubo Dal leader arrested for making FB post on IGP
TCB to sell 6 essentials to 1cr people at low prices in Ramadan
Belarus, Russia continue military drills north of Ukraine
BNP hatching conspiracy targeting next polls: Quader
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid
Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%
Most Read News
Kamala warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions
13 more die from Covid, positivity rate falls to 8.71pc
In-person classes to resume at IU Tuesday
Police SI killed being hit by vehicle on Dhaka-Ctg highway
Germany asks citizens to leave Ukraine urgently
Bangladesh now faces serious political crisis: Dr Kamal
Putin sees 'deterioration of situation' in east Ukraine
Putin to talk with Macron on Ukraine crisis: Kremlin
Covered van driver held with 1.33 lakh yaba pills
Global Covid cases surpass 421 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft