Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 7:48 PM
Rohit Sharma named India Test captain: BCCI

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240

NEW DELHI, FEB 19: Rohit Sharma was on Saturday named India's Test captain, one of the highest-pressure jobs in world sport, completing his takeover of the leadership across cricket formats after Virat Kohli's exit.
The 34-year-old will lead the side in the upcoming two Test series against Sri Lanka starting March 4, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma told reporters.
"Rohit Sharma is the number one cricketer of our country," he said.
"King Kohli" quit as India's Test captain in January having resigned from the T20 leadership last year and then been sacked as ODI skipper.
Rohit, known as the "Hitman" for his big hundreds and six-hitting, this month led the team to a one-day series sweep over the West Indies. He has led IPL side Mumbai Indians to a record five titles, and had already taken over the white-ball captaincy following Kohli's surprise departure. Always a frontrunner to take over the Test duties, Rohit has been a regular member of the Test team since opening the batting for India in October 2019, when he hit twin centuries.    -AFP


