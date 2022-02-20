Bangladesh shift focus on Afghanistan series

The Bangladesh Cricket Team has shifted its focus towards the Afghanistan series after the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The Tigers will play a three-match ODI series, which is the part of the ICC ODI Super League and two T20 Internationals against the Afghans.

The cricket team will leave Dhaka today for Chattogram where the ODI series will be played. Head coach Russell Domingo and spin coach Rangana Herath had already reached Bangladesh to supervise the team.

Former head coach Jamie Siddons has returned to Bangladesh cricket as a batting consultant.

However, cricketers and officials called up for the ODI team had undergone Covid-19 test on Saturday. Those who will come back negative will enter into the bio-bubble. Batting coach Jamie Siddons, who was covid-19 positive a few days ago, has given a sample on Saturday. He will also join the team if he receives a negative report.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan cricket team that had a camp in Sylhet reached Chattogram on Saturday. They had an optional practice at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on the day.

Three Afghan cricketers Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz reached Bangladesh after playing in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match. They will join the team in Chattogram directly.

The three ODIs are scheduled on February 23, 25 and 28 and all of the matches will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The match will start at 11:00am.

The teams then will travel back to Dhaka for two T20Is, slated to be held on March 3 and 5 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The matches will start at 3:00pm. -BSS









