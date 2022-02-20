BCB announce first ever squad of 'Bangladesh Tigers'

The shadow national team named "Bangladesh Tigers" is going to start action for the first time with a camp between February 25 and March 7. The BCB announced a 23-member Bangladesh Tigers squad in a press meet on Saturday in the press conference room of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

The Test players, who are not going to play in the home series against Afghanistan, are mainly kept in the squad. Beside Mominul Haque, Fazle Rabbi, Saif Hasan, Shadman Islam Anik, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Rahi, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Abu Haider Rony and Kamrul Islam Rabbi, inconsistent national players namely Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mohammad Mithun, Nazmul Islam Opu and Rubel Hossain were named for the camp.

Players like Shykat Ali, Zakir Hossain, Nahidul Islam and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury got immediate rewards for their shine in the just late BPL.

Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogura is selected as the venue for the camp despite there is no busy schedule in Fatullah, Sylhet and MA Azis stadium. The Bangladesh Tigers programme Chairman Kazi Inam Ahmed informed to journalists that Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque preferred Bogura as venue for the camp considering the forthcoming South Africa tour where Bangladesh will play three ODIs and two Test matches against hosts.

"Khaled Mahmud Sujon had discussed with the Test skipper Mominul Haque, who suggested the name of Bogura is the best option since the wickets in Bogura are comparatively faster," informed Ahmed.

He also clued-up that the programme will be arranged in May again with a different squad. He said, "Dhaka Premier League will begin from March 15, which will come to an end in April. We'll resume the programme in May again with a new squad. We have a plan to arrange a long camp since it'll be our off-season."

The BCB official also informed that local coach Mijanur Rahman Babul will be the head coach of the camp. He said, "Babul will lead the coaching staff, who had worked in different departments of BCB's Game Development Unit and worked as head coach in various domestic cricketing events. Two overseas coaches will assist him," told the Bangladesh Tigers' programme Chairman Kazi Inam Ahmed."

"Cookie Patel will join from England as fielding specialist and Champaka Ramanayeke, who has been working with the BCB for High Performance Unit and other such units, will also work in this programme," he added.



Bangladesh Tigers Squad:

Mominul Haque, Fazle Rabbi, Saif Hasan, Shadman Islam Anik, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Pinak Ghosh, Enamul Haque Bijoy, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mohammad Mithun, Shykat Ali, Zakir Hossain, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Islam Opu, Nahidul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed Rahi, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Abu Haider Rony, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Mehedi Hasan Rana and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.







