Ctg Abahani returns on winning spree



A moment of the match between Chittagong Abahani and Swadhinata Krira Sangha in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League at Muktijoddha Smriti Stadium in Rajshahi. photo: BFF

In the match at Muktijoddha Smriti Stadium in Rajshahi, the Chattogram boys went ahead following a goal of Nigeria midfielder Peter Ebimobowei Thankgod from a penalty kick in the 24th minute.

The Chattogram team doubled the lead in the 71st minute when local winger Zahid Hossain fed onrushing Afghanistan midfielder Omid Popalzay and the Kabul-born footballer didn't miss the net at all.

The Swadhinata boys were able to reduce the margin in the 79th minute following a goal of Jahedul Alam.

A few minutes before the long whistle, the port city team became a 10-booter unit when its South African striker William Nkululeko Twala was handed his second yellow card, equivalent to a red card, for unprofessional deed.

Despite the fact that the opponents were one man down in the last five minutes, the Swadhinata boys could not level the margin in the remaining time. Thus, the port city team were able to return in form. The boys previously won their first match against Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society yet played two draw matches afterwards.

In the other match on the day, Uttar Baridhara defeated Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by a 2-1 margin at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj.









