Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 7:48 PM
Shakib breaks bio-bubble, franchise get show-cause

Barishal admit their faults

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 279
Sports Reporter

Fortune Barishal captain Shakib Al Hasan was absent in the BPL trophy unveiling ceremony on February 17 and Nurul Hasan Sohan posed with the trophy alongside Comilla Victorian skipper Imrul Kayes. It was heard that Shakib had been suffering with belly pain, but the all-rounder actually went for a Commercial's shooting.
Shakib therefore, had to break the bio-bubble to go for a shooting, which is the breach of BPL's code of conduct. BCB took the issue into account and handed a show-cause notice to the franchise he belongs to.
'We never showed negligence in any past events but this time we vested the responsibilities on franchises," BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon told Journalists on Friday after the BPL's price distribution ceremony.
"The franchise is told to show-cause, how he went outside breaking the bio-security bubble. It's because we'd given all sorts of instructions to all the franchises regarding maintenance of the bio-bubble," he added.
Shakib tested Covid-19 negative after breaking the bio-bubble and had taken part in the final. BPL governing body didn't take any immediate action. BCP president explained the reasons. He said, "It was not possible to take action during the event. Tournament is over and now we'll take necessary steps."
Barishal however, lost in the final by one runs in which Shakib claimed one wicket for 30 runs with the ball and scored seven runs from as many balls with the bat. The all-rounder adjudged the Player of the tournament for 284 accumulated runs alongside 16 wickets.
Fortune Barishal team management admitted their fault of allowing Shakib to break the bio-security and replied to the BCB in black and white explaining the incident as their mistake. A BCB official admitted the acceptance of the letter. BCB is yet to take any disciplinary action.


