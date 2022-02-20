Victims still seeking help from govt

Even after three years of the Churihatta fire incident the family of the deceased and injured still have not officially received promised compensation from the government. In this condition the family members of the fire incident victims want to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

On February 20, 2019, in just 30 seconds 71 people were burnt to death in a fire that spread from Wahid Mansion in Churihatta, Old Dhaka. Among them 68 dead bodies were identified and handed over to their families. The remaining 3 bodies are still kept in the morgue of Dhaka Medical College.

The South City Corporation (DSCC), Ministry of Labour and various agencies promised to provide assistance to victims' families. However, most of the families of the victims did not get the promised help from these government agencies.

According to the different sources, 40 families received only Tk 20,000 assistance from the Ministry of Social Welfare.

Out of remaining 31 families, 4 families only get Tk 200,000 from the DSCC, 21 family members got job in DSCC in a master role and 4 family members were assured but no job was given till now.

DSCC has also allotted two shops for two victims' family. But there is no market at the place. A waste management secondary transfer station (STS) were built at that place. The DSCC authorities have asked the two families to deposit Tk 12 lakh for each shop.

'Churihatta fire incident killed and injured family organisation' is working for the rights of the families affected by the fire incident and demanding removal of the chemical business from Old Dhaka.

Ashikur Rahman Sainik, General Secretary of the organisation, told the Daily Observer: "Most of the people who died in the area that day were young people. Some of them were the only earning member of the family. In the last three years, these families have not been able to become self-sufficient."

"In this situation, we have applied to the Prime Minister's Office to meet the PM," said Ashikur Rahman and added, "However Prime Minister office told, our letter has been delivered to the PM. Now everything depends on her decision."

President of the organization Md. Nasir Uddin said, "After the fire incident, we came to know through various newspapers that various non-governmental business organizations were deposited Tk 30 crore in the Prime Minister's fund to help us."



Mentioning that they did not receive any assistance from the Prime Minister's fund, Nasir Uddin said, "We want to meet the PM and seek help."

Sajin Ahmed, brother of Omar Farooq, who was killed in the blaze, told the reporter "When the dead body was brought from the Dhaka Medical College Hospital Tk 20,000 was given from the hospital. Besides we did not get any other help from the government."

Sajin Ahmed added that Farooq's wife is living an inhuman life with a 5-year-old child.

After three years Police have filed a chargesheet against eight people, including two brothers Mohammad Hassan Sultan and Hossain Sultan, the owners of the Waheed Mansion.

The other accused in the chargesheet are Imtiaz Ahmed, owner of the chemical warehouse, director Mozammel Iqbal, manager Mozaffar Uddin, Mohammad Jawad Atiq, Md. Nabil and Mohammad Kashif.

Sub-Inspector of Police Helal Uddin, General Registration Officer of Chawkbazar Police Station, said, "On February 15, the case was filed in the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate of Tariqul Islam. The court has fixed date on March 23 for accepting the charge sheet."

According to the complaint, the gas cylinder of a private car exploded on the road in front of Churihatta Shahi Jame Mosque on February 20, 2019 at around 10:30pm and the electricity transmitter next to it got fire.

From there the fire spread to different floors of the four-storey Waheed Mansion. Waheed Mansion owner's sons Hasan and Hossain were charged for renting out inflammable objects to their house for financial gain.

