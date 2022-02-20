Publishers fear loss if Book Fair ends Feb 28



A bird's eye view of the Ekushey Book Fair which saw an unprecedented rush of visitors on Saturday as the day was a public holiday. photo : Observer

This time the fair has started on February 15 while it is set to end after only fourteen days on February 28 considering Covid-19 situation. Usually Bangla Academy organises the fair for a month every year.

There is a possibility but it is still undecided whether the authorities concerned will extend the span of time of the fair or not. This uncertainty puts the publishers worrying about a downturn in sales.

Specially small publishing houses have this fear as the visitors' presence is very poor.

A number of publishers said they will not get the construction cost of the stalls if the fair ends within two weeks.

Earlier, Publishers' Association has appealed to Bangla Academy to extend the fair till March 17, birth day of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Md Shahadat Hossain, publisher of Annesha Prokashon, said many publishing houses will face loss certainly if the span of the fair is not extended, adding, "Many publishers already faced loss in the last years' fair".

He further said the Bangla Academy is yet to respond to their application.

Uttering the same, Mizanur Rahman, Publisher of Shova Prokash, said this is not only publishers' demand, readers and writers also demand the same.

However, Bangla Academy has already announced that they have cut fifty percent of the cost of stall allocation.

Regarding the extension of the fair, Bangla Academy Director General Muhammad Nurul Huda said it depends on the Covid-19 situation, furthering, "The time of the fair will be extended if the Corona virus situation improves by the end of February."

On the fifth consecutive day of the fair, a total of 143 new titles were launched whereas the number was 177 on the fourth day.

The fair remains open from 2:00pm to 9:00pm on the weekdays. On holidays and weekends, it starts from 11:00pm and continues till 9:00pm.











