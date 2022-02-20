Video
Cop killed in road accident

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224
Our Correspondent

CUMILLA, Feb 19:  A police official was killed in a hit and run accident on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the early hours of Saturday.
Deceased Jahangir Alam, 45, a Sub-Inspector of Daudkandi Highway Police, hailed from Sherpur district.
Jahangir, a father of two children, died on the spot when the vehicle hit him while he was crossing the road near Daudkandi Fire Station in Cumilla.
Daudkandi Highway Police Abdus Sobhan said, "As soon as we were alerted that an on-duty cop was lying in a pool of blood in the middle of the road, a team rushed to the spot at 1:00am and took him to Cumilla Medical College Hospital." On arrival, the hospital doctors declared Jahangir dead, he added.
The body was kept at the Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue.


