Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 7:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

None can stop AL’s victory if all remain united: Quader

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday claimed that no political opponent in the country will be able to stop the victory of Awami League if it remains united.
He made the remark while virtually joining the Pabna district AL's triennial conference on Saturday morning.
Obaidul Quader called upon the leaders and activists of all levels of the party to take preparation for the forthcoming national elections and said no one can defeat the Awami League unless they defeat themselves. So, all have to remain united.
He said that the unity of Awami League is the main strength of the party.
Conspiracies are going on at home and abroad against the development undertaken by Sheikh Hasina, so the General Secretary of AL called upon all to be vigilant and said there should be unity against all conspiracies.
Addressing the party leaders and activists, Quader said, "We have to move forward with new challenges in the next elections. The party needs to be made more up to date and strong."
He warned that the party would be weakened if the spring cuckoos were made leaders instead of the selfless workers.
Referring to the hard-working activists as the lifeblood of the party, Obaidul Quader said that the cuckoos of spring cannot be given shelter.
Pabna district Awami League acting President Rezaul Rahim Lal presided over the conference while AL Presidium Members Abdur Rahman, AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud, Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain, Health and Population Affairs Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana and other central leaders and local lawmakers were present at the conference.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Victims still seeking help from govt
Publishers fear loss if Book Fair ends Feb 28
Cop killed in road accident
DU resumes in-person classes from Feb 22
None can stop AL’s victory if all remain united: Quader
City corpn approval for buildings will raise hassle: Realtors
Air Vice Marshall Hasan Mahmood Khan
Army Chief Gen Shafiuddin Ahmed being accorded reception


Latest News
IsDB to provide $56m to Bangladesh; agreement signed
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
BGMEA for promoting RMG industry globally
Search Committee finalises names of 12 to 13 individuals
Jubo Dal leader arrested for making FB post on IGP
TCB to sell 6 essentials to 1cr people at low prices in Ramadan
Belarus, Russia continue military drills north of Ukraine
BNP hatching conspiracy targeting next polls: Quader
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid
Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%
Most Read News
Kamala warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions
13 more die from Covid, positivity rate falls to 8.71pc
In-person classes to resume at IU Tuesday
Police SI killed being hit by vehicle on Dhaka-Ctg highway
Germany asks citizens to leave Ukraine urgently
Bangladesh now faces serious political crisis: Dr Kamal
Putin sees 'deterioration of situation' in east Ukraine
Putin to talk with Macron on Ukraine crisis: Kremlin
Covered van driver held with 1.33 lakh yaba pills
Global Covid cases surpass 421 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft