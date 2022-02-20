None can stop AL’s victory if all remain united: Quader

The ruling Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday claimed that no political opponent in the country will be able to stop the victory of Awami League if it remains united.

He made the remark while virtually joining the Pabna district AL's triennial conference on Saturday morning.

Obaidul Quader called upon the leaders and activists of all levels of the party to take preparation for the forthcoming national elections and said no one can defeat the Awami League unless they defeat themselves. So, all have to remain united.

He said that the unity of Awami League is the main strength of the party.

Conspiracies are going on at home and abroad against the development undertaken by Sheikh Hasina, so the General Secretary of AL called upon all to be vigilant and said there should be unity against all conspiracies.

Addressing the party leaders and activists, Quader said, "We have to move forward with new challenges in the next elections. The party needs to be made more up to date and strong."

He warned that the party would be weakened if the spring cuckoos were made leaders instead of the selfless workers.

Referring to the hard-working activists as the lifeblood of the party, Obaidul Quader said that the cuckoos of spring cannot be given shelter.

Pabna district Awami League acting President Rezaul Rahim Lal presided over the conference while AL Presidium Members Abdur Rahman, AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud, Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain, Health and Population Affairs Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana and other central leaders and local lawmakers were present at the conference.







