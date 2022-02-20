City corpn approval for buildings will raise hassle: Realtors

Though the government has been planning to include the city corporations of Dhaka in the process of approval for building houses in the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) area, the decision has not yet been finalized. It would be finalized at an inter-ministerial meeting among the relevant ministries and authorities, according to the Housing and Public Works Ministry.

The Ministry officials said the inter-ministerial meeting is likely to be called soon to finalize the decision. The stake-holders would also be invited in the meeting to express their opinion about the initiative which would help the government to prevent construction of houses in an indisciplined manner.

However, the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB), one of the major stakeholders in this sector, opposed the initiative of the government. The leaders of the realtor's body have demanded scraping the move to ease the 'Plan Approval Process' for the construction companies.

When contacted, State Minister for Housing and Public Works Md Sharif Ahmed told this correspondent last week that the initiative was taken to bring discipline in the sector, so that no one can build houses occupying government properties and without ensuring adequate space for roads.

"The Detailed Area Plan (DAP) Review Committee led by Local Government Minister Md Tajul Islam has taken the initiative. Under the new process, the city corporations would be included in the approval process for construction of a building along with existing Rajdhani Unnayan Katripakkha (RAJUK)," he said, adding, "The move was taken to protect national interest and assuring amenities for the city people. However, the decision hasn't yet been finalized. It would be finalized in the inter-ministerial meeting would be held soon incorporating the representatives of stakeholders," he added.

At a press conference held on Saturday in Dhaka, REHAB President Alamgir Shamsul Alamin (Kajal) said the government's move to include city corporations in the approval process for construction in Dhaka directly contradicts its effort to improve the ease of doing business in Bangladesh.

"This is because such a decision would create new crises in the housing industry, where the government is striving to create an orderly system and business-friendly environment for new entrepreneurs, who play a strong role in the country's development. So, this decision seems contrary to the government's initiative as it would create more hassles in the construction sector," he added.

He claimed that the sector accounts for about 15 per cent of the country's gross domestic product.

Until 2019, there was a provision in the Dhaka Building Construction Act 2008, requiring developers to obtain clearance from the city corporations to erect any structure with more than 10-storeys.

But in order to expedite the construction of high-rise buildings in the capital, the approval process was then simplified to include just three organizations- RAJUK, Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence, and the Civil Aviation Authority excluding the city corporations.

"But we came to know through the media that the construction of any building, not only multi-storied ones, may soon require prior approval from city corporations," he said, adding that it would create further hassles for those who are intending to get fresh approval for construction houses.

In a meeting held on February 6, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Md Tazul Islam informed the mayors of Dhaka and Chattogram that individuals and organizations would have to take prior permission from the city corporations, alongside the RAJUK, to build structures in Dhaka.











