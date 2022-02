None can stop AL’s victory if all remain united: Quader

Victims still seeking help from govt

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Air Vice Marshall Hasan Mahmood Khan, Commandant of Bangabandhu Air Base, addressing the Bangaladesh Air Force and US Pacific Air Force joint exercise at the BAF air base on Saturday. photo : ispr

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]