

It’s high crime not to know who Bangabandhu was: Zafar Iqbal

He made this observation while unveiling the concluding ninth and tenth episodes of the Graphic Novel at the Book Fair on Saturday. "Mujib Graphic Novel is an outstanding document on Bangabandhu. While it is a must-read for kids, it should also hit the shelves of adults", he added.

He hailed Mujib Graphic Novel as a great initiative to inform kids of the Father of the Nation, observing that generation after generation in this country grew up without knowing who Bangabandhu was and what he did for Bangladesh. This, according to Zafar Iqbal, is the biggest crime in world history. Terming the publication of the ruling Awami League's research wing Centre for Research & Information (CRI) as a great initiative, he said, "The kids who are not yet able to read big books will also be drawn towards this book due to its pictures".

"When I was a kid, I found comics adorable. I think kids love to read comics. The Mujib comic has been planned to target them. It's a big plan", he added. Eminent writer Anisul Haque, Mujib Graphic Novel cartoonist Syed Rashad Imam Tanmoy and scriptwriter Siddique Ahmed were also present in the book unveiling ceremony organised in front of the CRI stall (number 735).











