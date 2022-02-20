Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 7:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

American Airlines cuts summer flights due to Boeing 787 delays

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

NEW YORK, Feb 19: American Airlines on Friday said it would cut more international flights over the summer than originally planned as it deals with delays in deliveries of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner long-haul jet.
The plane has been plagued by major production problems after initial manufacturing flaws were discovered in the summer of 2020, and deliveries have been suspended since last May.
Boeing is in negotiations with US aviation authorities, and unwilling to commit to a date to restart deliveries.
American Airlines was hoping to have 13 of the jets in its fleet by this year.
But in an internal notice seen by AFP, American said it was "taking a proactive approach to reduce the negative impact Boeing's delays could have on our business and our customers."
The airline will postpone the launch of its Dallas-Tel Aviv route as well as temporarily halt the Seattle-London, Dallas-Santiago de Chile, and Los Angeles-Sydney routes. It will reduce Miami-Sao Paulo service to once per day.
The company had previously cut its flight schedule in December, giving up certain destinations such as Edinburgh, Prague and Dubrovnik.
Boeing has agreed to pay compensation to American for the losses caused by its delivery delays.
The manufacturer has estimated that the setbacks with the 787 will cost them $5.5 billion, between compensation paid to customers, additional work to be done on the planes and the slowdown of production.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US resumes avocado imports from Mexico
Italy forks out fresh 6b euros in energy aid
American Airlines cuts summer flights due to Boeing 787 delays
India aims to be green hydrogen hub
School banking deposit crosses Tk 2,200cr amid C-19
Bangladesh team leaves for Australia to attend TIFA meet
Pubali Bank signs agreement with NESCO Ltd
Janata Bank Ltd MD and CEO MdAbdus Salam Azad


Latest News
IsDB to provide $56m to Bangladesh; agreement signed
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
BGMEA for promoting RMG industry globally
Search Committee finalises names of 12 to 13 individuals
Jubo Dal leader arrested for making FB post on IGP
TCB to sell 6 essentials to 1cr people at low prices in Ramadan
Belarus, Russia continue military drills north of Ukraine
BNP hatching conspiracy targeting next polls: Quader
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid
Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%
Most Read News
Kamala warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions
13 more die from Covid, positivity rate falls to 8.71pc
In-person classes to resume at IU Tuesday
Police SI killed being hit by vehicle on Dhaka-Ctg highway
Germany asks citizens to leave Ukraine urgently
Bangladesh now faces serious political crisis: Dr Kamal
Putin sees 'deterioration of situation' in east Ukraine
Putin to talk with Macron on Ukraine crisis: Kremlin
Covered van driver held with 1.33 lakh yaba pills
Global Covid cases surpass 421 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft