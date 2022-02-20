Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 7:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

School banking deposit crosses Tk 2,200cr amid C-19

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Despite Covid-19 pandemic, school banking witnessed huge responses from the students in 2021 as deposits with the banking accounts crossed Taka 2,200 crore at the end of December 2021.
The central bank's latest data shows that a total of Taka 2,216.9 crore was deposited with 28,25,992 school banking accounts across the country's scheduled banks as of December, 2021.
At the end of 2020, the deposit was Taka 1,921.7 crore at 26,20,334 school banking accounts of the country's scheduled banks. As per the latest data, the school banking service is more popular in the cities than in the rural areas as 15,00,274 school banking accounts were opened in the cities against 13,25,718 accounts in the rural areas.
The banking is also more popular among the male students than the female students as 15,53,372 school banking accounts were opened by male students against 12,72,620 by female students.
Talking to BSS, a senior official of the Bangladesh Bank (BB) said both deposits in and number of accounts under school banking are increasing as guardians are becoming more aware.
He said that the central bank launched the programme in November, 2010 for school students to help them save up for the future, learn financial literacy at an early age and build the habit of saving.
Mentioning the school banking as a step in the financial inclusion program, he said the program has been adopted to introduce the banking system and modern banking technology among students of less than 18 years old.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US resumes avocado imports from Mexico
Italy forks out fresh 6b euros in energy aid
American Airlines cuts summer flights due to Boeing 787 delays
India aims to be green hydrogen hub
School banking deposit crosses Tk 2,200cr amid C-19
Bangladesh team leaves for Australia to attend TIFA meet
Pubali Bank signs agreement with NESCO Ltd
Janata Bank Ltd MD and CEO MdAbdus Salam Azad


Latest News
IsDB to provide $56m to Bangladesh; agreement signed
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
BGMEA for promoting RMG industry globally
Search Committee finalises names of 12 to 13 individuals
Jubo Dal leader arrested for making FB post on IGP
TCB to sell 6 essentials to 1cr people at low prices in Ramadan
Belarus, Russia continue military drills north of Ukraine
BNP hatching conspiracy targeting next polls: Quader
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid
Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%
Most Read News
Kamala warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions
13 more die from Covid, positivity rate falls to 8.71pc
In-person classes to resume at IU Tuesday
Police SI killed being hit by vehicle on Dhaka-Ctg highway
Germany asks citizens to leave Ukraine urgently
Bangladesh now faces serious political crisis: Dr Kamal
Putin sees 'deterioration of situation' in east Ukraine
Putin to talk with Macron on Ukraine crisis: Kremlin
Covered van driver held with 1.33 lakh yaba pills
Global Covid cases surpass 421 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft