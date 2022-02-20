

Pubali Bank signs agreement with NESCO Ltd

Md. Faizul Hoque Sharif, General Manager of General Services and Development Division; Md. Rafiqul Islam, DGM and RM of Rajshahi region of Pubali Bank Ltd.; Sayed Golam Ahammad FCMA, Executive Director (Finance) of NESCO Ltd. and Senior Executives from both the organizations were present at the signing ceremony.

Under this agreement, Electricity bill collected by any branch of Pubali Bank Limited of NESCO clients can be easily deposited to Central Account of NESCO Limited maintained by Pubali Bank Ltd, Rajshahi Branch in real time.









An agreement between Pubali Bank Limited and Northern Electricity Supply Co. (NESCO) Ltd. has been signed recently at Bank's Head Office. Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO; Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and COO of Pubali Bank Ltd. and Md. Zakiul Islam, Managing Director of NESCO Ltd. were present at the agreement signing ceremony, says a press release.Md. Faizul Hoque Sharif, General Manager of General Services and Development Division; Md. Rafiqul Islam, DGM and RM of Rajshahi region of Pubali Bank Ltd.; Sayed Golam Ahammad FCMA, Executive Director (Finance) of NESCO Ltd. and Senior Executives from both the organizations were present at the signing ceremony.Under this agreement, Electricity bill collected by any branch of Pubali Bank Limited of NESCO clients can be easily deposited to Central Account of NESCO Limited maintained by Pubali Bank Ltd, Rajshahi Branch in real time.