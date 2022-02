Karmasangsthan Bank Chairman Bank Kaniz Fatema

Karmasangsthan Bank Chairman Bank Kaniz Fatema (Chief Guest), Managing Director Shirin Akhter, Deputy Managing Director Sk. Md. Zaminur Rahman, General Manager Gautam Saha attend a discussion meeting titled "Bangla to Bangladesh" on the occasion of Great Martyrs Day and International Mother Language Day at its Head office recently. Deputy General Managers, Assistant General Managers and other employees of the bank attended the meeting.