Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 7:46 PM
Chinese tech giant Tencent opposes US fake goods label

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, Feb 19: Chinese tech giant Tencent said Friday it strongly disagreed with a US decision to add its WeChat app to a government list of "notorious" markets known for trade in counterfeit goods.
WeChat and e-commerce site AliExpress were among those put on the list by the US Trade Representative (USTR) on Thursday spotlighting markets Washington says "engage in, facilitate, turn a blind eye to, or benefit from substantial piracy or counterfeiting". The 2021 Notorious Markets List flagged 42 online markets and 35 physical markets globally, including other web platforms such as China's Baidu Wangpan.
"We strongly disagree with the decision made by the USTR," Tencent said in response, adding that the company was committed to working to resolve the listing.
WeChat, a ubiquitous platform in China, had more than 1.2 billion active users around the world in 2021 and Tencent added that it takes a "comprehensive approach" to fighting counterfeiting and infringement on its platforms.    -AFP


