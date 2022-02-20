Video
realme 9i now available countrywide

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

Youth-centric brand realme's recently launched comprehensively-upgraded smartphone "realme 9i" is now available offline. Users can now purchase it from any stores located around the country.
With the first ever Snapdragon 680-powered device, realme is offering a leap-forward experience to its customers. The 4GB/64GB version will be available in Daraz in during flash sale today (Sunday) at 5pm, where customers will be able to buy the product at special offer of only BDT 16,340 and will also get a complimentary sports bottle.
The realme 9i is the first ever smartphone, especially in its price segment, to come equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, accounting for an uninterrupted ultra-powerful performance. The new chipset enables the device to function with 62% less power consumption and 46% more performance than the previous 12nm processor.
Available in two stylish color options - Prism Blue and Prism Black, realme 9i comes in a spectacular look as it flaunts a stereo prism design with 8-layer optical coating.
The texture mold has more than 3000 prism-like line combinations creating a visual feel of 'light in the movement'. Coming with a thickness of 8.4mm and weight of 190g, the phone feels thinner and lighter.   
Featuring a 5000mAh battery and 33W dart charging, the 9i allows phone calls to last for 48.4 hours, while the device can be charged from 0% to 100% in just 70 minutes.
Moreover, the 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ display on the 9i support five levels of refresh rate for a seamless experience and power-saving performance. Its Dual Stereo Speakers ensure a truly immersive affair. For photography enthusiasts, the 9i dons a 50MP Nightscape Camera that captures ultra-clear photos. Other photography functions like Night Mode, Panoramic view, Time-lapse, Portrait Mode and AI Beauty help the users capture exceptionally beautiful and crispy shots.





