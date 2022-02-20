Berger paints to be used at 3rd terminal of Dhaka Int’l airport

Video
Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk

Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd (BPBL) has recently signed an agreement with Amin Mohammad Constructions Ltd (AMCL), which enables the leading paints solution brand to provide all kinds of paints and construction chemical related solutions to the coveted expansion project of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (3rd Terminal) through AMCL.
Md. Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Senior General Manager, Sales & Marketing, Berger and Md. Ramzanul Haque Nihad, Managing Director, AMCL, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.
Among present officials were - from Berger: AKM Sadeque Nawaj, General Manager Marketing; Md Hasanuzzaman, National Sales Manager, Non-decorative; Shabbir Ahmad, Head - Project, Prolinks, Experience Zone; Mohammad Tariqul Islam, Head-Prolinks; and from AMCL: Mohammad Tanvirul Islam, Executive Director (Operation); S.M. Elias Amin, Head of Accounts & Finance; Md. Rasheduzzaman, Head-Business Development; and Ahosan Habib, Head of Supply Chain Management, along with other respected guests.
EPC contractor of this expansion project Aviation Dhaka Consortium (ADC), has appointed AMCL as a contractor for the finishing works, including painting. Following the recent partnership, AMCL is now going to obtain all paints and construction chemical related solutions required at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (3rd Terminal) project from Berger.
To utilize BPBL paints and products in all their public and private projects, it is mentionable that the two reputed companies have signed another agreement earlier. The latest signing extends Berger's portfolio of facilitating maximum and all sorts of private and public demands for paints solutions one more step ahead.


