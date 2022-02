The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh









The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) President A K M Delwer Hussain along with ICMAB Past President A K M Delwer Hussain and ICMAB Executive Director Muhammad Abdullah meets, Financial Reporting Council (FRC) Chairman Prof. Dr. Md. Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan at the latter's office on Thursday last.