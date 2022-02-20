Nagad signs business deal with BD Hot Deals

Video
Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

E-commerce platform BD Hot Deals (https://www.bdhotdeals.com) has entered the market with a special cashback offer for making payments through the postal department's mobile financial service Nagad.
Customers can get cashback up to BDT 10,000 upon placing a pre-order through 'Nagad' from home and abroad, says a press release.
The official inauguration of BD Hot Deals was announced at Banani, Dhaka through an event on Thursday. Md Nojmul Sayadat, Chairman of Hot deals BD Ltd, and Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Chief Sales Officer of Nagad, signed the agreement from the respective organizations at the event.
"The fundamental instrument to assure digital service in people's lives is to digitalize their purchases and transactions process. Nagad has also positioned itself as the country's leading mobile financial services provider and always ensuring its consumers have access to affordable and safe transactional facilities at all times." Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Nagad remarked at the event.
Consumers nowadays prefer to shop online by looking at offers or discounts on numerous e-commerce platforms. BD Hot Deals has consolidated all of the offers into a single platform to ease the trouble of purchasing things from several websites.
Besides, BD Hot Deals is the world's first online platform where customers can find all of the current offers on products of their choice on a single platform. In addition to Bangladeshi offers, BD Hot Deals' website and mobile app will feature the finest deals from the UK and USA.
The best offers for everything from fashion, gazette, food, beauty and spa, fitness, resort booking, kitchen, home appliance, electronics to lifestyle essentials will now be available on the platform.
With a 20 percent advance payment, any product from the United States or the United Kingdom can be delivered hassle-free in just 25 days through BD Hot Deals.
The 20 percent booking money that the customers will pay for the purchase of products, will be subject to the digital platform guidelines issued by the Government of Bangladesh, ensuring the customer's payment assurance. However, the remaining 80 percent payment must be made at the time of product delivery. The customers will be eligible to obtain a 10 percent cashback, which is up to BDT 10,000 if the entire payment is completed through Nagad.


