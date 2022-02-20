Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 7:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

G20 vows careful post-pandemic recovery: Indonesia

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

JAKARTA, Feb 19: The world's biggest economies are committed to taking a careful approach to unwinding support introduced during the coronavirus pandemic, Indonesia said Friday at a meeting of G20 finance chiefs.
Some central banks, including in the United States, are moving towards hiking rates and withdrawing stimulus as economies rebound strongly from Covid-induced downturns and inflation surges.
But there are concerns that aggressive policy tightening could knock a fragile recovery off course, and send shockwaves through developing countries.
At the end of a two-day meeting of finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies in Jakarta, Indonesia's central bank chief said the approach would be cautious.
"The G20 countries are committed to have well-calibrated, well-planned, and well-communicated normalisation policies," Bank Indonesia governor Perry Warjiyo said.
"It's important, so that these policies have a minimum impact on global financial markets, and on developing countries in terms of spillover effect."
International Monetary Fund chief, Kristalina Georgieva, said in a separate statement that "strong international cooperation and extraordinary policy agility will be crucial to navigate a complex 'obstacle course' through 2022."
Indonesia currently hold the presidency of the G20, which brings together the world's top economies, including China, the United States, and several European nations.
In its final communique, the G20 said that "supply disruptions, supply-demand mismatches, and increased commodity prices, including energy prices, have also contributed to rising inflationary pressures in a number of countries and pose potential risks to the global economic outlook."  
The group "will continue to strengthen the resilience of global supply chains. We remain vigilant of the impacts of these challenges on our economies", the statement said.
The moves to tighten monetary policy are aimed at tamping down on inflation, which has been surging due to pandemic supply and logistics snags.
Inflation has been particularly pronounced in the United States -- which last month saw its largest annual jump in nearly four decades.
The meeting has been overshadowed by concerns that Russia may invade Ukraine, and the threat to the global recovery that conflict would bring.
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said while specifics of the Ukraine crisis were not discussed at the talks, its potential impacts were.
"We understand that the geopolitical situation has spillover effects on (the) economy... and the prospect of economic recovery globally," she said.
Without specifically mentioning the situation in Ukraine, the G20 said that it will "also continue to monitor major global risks, including from geopolitical tensions that are arising, and macroeconomic and financial vulnerabilities."
The talks were originally due to take place on the resort island of Bali but were moved to Jakarta due to an Omicron virus wave. Some leaders attended in person, while some took part via video-link.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US resumes avocado imports from Mexico
Italy forks out fresh 6b euros in energy aid
American Airlines cuts summer flights due to Boeing 787 delays
India aims to be green hydrogen hub
School banking deposit crosses Tk 2,200cr amid C-19
Bangladesh team leaves for Australia to attend TIFA meet
Pubali Bank signs agreement with NESCO Ltd
Janata Bank Ltd MD and CEO MdAbdus Salam Azad


Latest News
IsDB to provide $56m to Bangladesh; agreement signed
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
BGMEA for promoting RMG industry globally
Search Committee finalises names of 12 to 13 individuals
Jubo Dal leader arrested for making FB post on IGP
TCB to sell 6 essentials to 1cr people at low prices in Ramadan
Belarus, Russia continue military drills north of Ukraine
BNP hatching conspiracy targeting next polls: Quader
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid
Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%
Most Read News
Kamala warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions
13 more die from Covid, positivity rate falls to 8.71pc
In-person classes to resume at IU Tuesday
Police SI killed being hit by vehicle on Dhaka-Ctg highway
Germany asks citizens to leave Ukraine urgently
Bangladesh now faces serious political crisis: Dr Kamal
Putin sees 'deterioration of situation' in east Ukraine
Putin to talk with Macron on Ukraine crisis: Kremlin
Covered van driver held with 1.33 lakh yaba pills
Global Covid cases surpass 421 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft