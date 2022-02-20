

bKash to modernize Jashore College Library

As part of its social responsibility, bKash has taken this initiative for more than thousand students of the college to give them more opportunity to learn and gain knowledge, says a press release.

Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash, formally inaugurated the modern digital library at the college premises on Friday. Mostaq Hossain, Principal of Jashore College; Major General (retd) Sheikh Md Monirul Islam, Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash; Mahfuz Sadique, Chief Communications Officer of bKash and Advocate Mahmud Hasan Bulu, Governing Body Member of Jashore College, among others, were also present on the occasion.

The library has been equipped with four new computers, advanced technology laser photocopy printer and other necessary equipment to give the students opportunity to learn information technology. The library has also been aesthetically decorated to create a convenient reading ambience for the students. The development of this library infrastructure has created opportunities for collecting, storing and reading more books.

The relationship of bKash with book donation is notable from its inception. As a responsible corporate organization of the country, bKash has been associated with Bishwo Shahitto Kendro since 2014 to cultivate the habit of reading books among the next generation.

bKash has distributed 253,600 books among students from 2,900 educational institutions. These books have benefited 2.6 million readers till now.

bKash has also been working with Bangla Academy as the key sponsor of Ekushey Book Fair for the previous five years. In addition, the MFS provider has been offering cashback at the book fair for the last eight years to encourage people to buy books.









