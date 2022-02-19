|
BUBBLES
We both lived in bubbles
That haven'tcoalesced
into a portrait of love!
Little bubbles of memories
reappear in my moments of solitude!
Bubbles burst into tears,float into nonexistence!
Often feeling of nonexistence translates to depression!
I feel frightened
When a happy moment arises,
When you were in my dream;a breath...
?a bubble?. lest your remnants shrink!
I try to make pockets of love out of them
When one bubble meets with another
I try to make a union!Bubble meets bubble!!
I remind myself
of the good we had!
In fact, it was the happiest period of our life
even if, I wasn't sure of your happiness with me!
I hope! you know! I always cherish you,
The way your laugh gets so mischievous,
The way your eyes twinkle when you smile!
I always cherish you,
The way your voice gets soft
when you listen to me; the way you get confident!
How can you?
When you were the catalyst to who I am
How can you? When you'rethe only person
familiar with nooks and crannies of my mind!
It's no coincidence
That I love you?.
I love you because your voice emanates life,
Transforms a wretched heartin a life full of joy!
I love you because I feel happy when I see you!!
And then I realize how good I've got my life yet
It's no coincidence that I want to be around you!!
And hereafter
We'll see each other again
with wiser eyes, bigger hearts, confident minds
maybe then, we can decidewhat to do with the
leftover feelings, love we've had to hide once
I'm sorry for our goodbyesbut I'll never regret our hellos
If I do see you again,I hope to greet you like an old friend!
Farid Ahmad is a writer, columnist, fictionist, and university teacher