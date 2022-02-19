We both lived in bubbles

That haven'tcoalesced

into a portrait of love!

Little bubbles of memories

reappear in my moments of solitude!

Bubbles burst into tears,float into nonexistence!

Often feeling of nonexistence translates to depression!



I feel frightened

When a happy moment arises,

When you were in my dream;a breath...

?a bubble?. lest your remnants shrink!

I try to make pockets of love out of them

When one bubble meets with another

I try to make a union!Bubble meets bubble!!



I remind myself

of the good we had!

In fact, it was the happiest period of our life

even if, I wasn't sure of your happiness with me!

I hope! you know! I always cherish you,

The way your laugh gets so mischievous,

The way your eyes twinkle when you smile!



I always cherish you,

The way your voice gets soft

when you listen to me; the way you get confident!

How can you?

When you were the catalyst to who I am

How can you? When you'rethe only person

familiar with nooks and crannies of my mind!



It's no coincidence

That I love you?.

I love you because your voice emanates life,

Transforms a wretched heartin a life full of joy!

I love you because I feel happy when I see you!!

And then I realize how good I've got my life yet

It's no coincidence that I want to be around you!!



And hereafter

We'll see each other again

with wiser eyes, bigger hearts, confident minds

maybe then, we can decidewhat to do with the

leftover feelings, love we've had to hide once

I'm sorry for our goodbyesbut I'll never regret our hellos

If I do see you again,I hope to greet you like an old friend!



