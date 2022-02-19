

Mexican Cheese Beef Quesadilla



Ingredients:

* 1 lb. ground beef

* kosher salt

* Freshly ground black pepper

* 2 cloves garlic, minced

* 1 onion, diced

* 1 tbsp. Taco Seasoning

* 2 tbsp. tomato paste

* 8 oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained

* 2 avocados, pitted and diced

* 1/4 c. chopped fresh

* 4 tsp. canola oil, divided

* 4 large flour tortillas

* 8 oz. shredded white Cheddar

* 1 lime, cut into wedges

* Sour cream, for serving

Method:

1. Heat oil in a pan, then add ground beef, spices, salt and pepper.

2. Cook the ground beef.

3. Once the ground beef is fully cooked through, stir in tomato paste.

4. Pour in beef stock/broth (or you could use water). Once stock/broth is absorbed, remove the ground beef from the pan.

5. Place some cheese on one half of each tortilla.

6. Top with cooked ground beef.

7. Add a little more cheese.

8. Fold over each tortilla so it's a half-moon shape.

9. Gently cook quesadillas (in batches) in a greased pan until they're golden brown on the outside and the cheese has melted. Watch that they don't burn. They cook quickly! Once they're done, cut in half and enjoy.



Red Kidney Beans

Ingredients* 1 16 ounce can cut wax beans or black beans, rinsed and drained

* 1 8 ounce can cut green beans or lima beans, rinsed and drained

* 1 8 ounce can red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

* 1/2 cup chopped green sweet pepper

* 1/4 cup chopped red onion

* 1/4 cup vinegar

* 2 tbsp sugar

* 2 tbsp salad oil

* 1/2 tsp celery seeds

* 1/2 tsp dry mustard

* 1 clove garlic, minced



Method

