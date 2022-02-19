Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 7:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Mehedy Hasan

Recipe

Recipe

Mehedy Hasan, Assistant Director of Food and Beverage, Walton Group

Mexican Cheese Beef Quesadilla

Ingredients:
*    1 lb. ground beef
*    kosher salt
*    Freshly ground black pepper
*    2 cloves garlic, minced
*    1 onion, diced
*    1 tbsp. Taco Seasoning
*    2 tbsp. tomato paste
*    8 oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained
*    2 avocados, pitted and diced
*    1/4 c. chopped fresh
*    4 tsp. canola oil, divided
*    4 large flour tortillas
*    8 oz. shredded white Cheddar
*    1 lime, cut into wedges
*    Sour cream, for serving
Recipe

Recipe



Method:
1.    Heat oil in a pan, then add ground beef, spices, salt and pepper.
2.    Cook the ground beef.
3.    Once the ground beef is fully cooked through, stir in tomato paste.
4.    Pour in beef stock/broth (or you could use water). Once stock/broth is absorbed, remove the ground beef from the pan.
5.    Place some cheese on one half of each tortilla.
6.    Top with cooked ground beef.
7.    Add a little more cheese.
8.    Fold over each tortilla so it's a half-moon shape.
9.    Gently cook quesadillas (in batches) in a greased pan until they're golden brown on the outside and the cheese has melted. Watch that they don't burn. They cook quickly! Once they're done, cut in half and enjoy.

Red Kidney Beans
Recipe

Recipe


Ingredients*    1 16 ounce can cut wax beans or black beans, rinsed and drained
*    1 8 ounce can cut green beans or lima beans, rinsed and drained
*    1 8 ounce can red kidney beans, rinsed and drained
*    1/2 cup chopped green sweet pepper
*    1/4 cup chopped red onion
*    1/4 cup vinegar
*    2 tbsp sugar
*    2 tbsp salad oil
*    1/2 tsp celery seeds
*    1/2 tsp dry mustard
*    1 clove garlic, minced

Method
This very easy to make, zippy and fresh, protein-packed Kidney Bean Salad is loaded with kidney beans, chickpeas,



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E products in Bangladesh
Boca Do Lobo launched in BD by Penthouse Livings
‘Ekushey February’ with Rang Bangladesh
“Bishwarang Basanti Sundari 2022” grand finale ends with bang
Black & White to respect Ekushey February
Recipe
Magic of love at Renaissance Dhaka


Latest News
BPL: Jacks scores most runs, Mustafizur bags most wickets
Govt filing ‘false’ cases against BNP leaders again: Fakhrul
Comilla clinch third BPL title
Russia has 190,000 troops near Ukraine, says US
BCL leader involved in Satkania Boidder Bari fire: Rana Dasgupta
Clear interpretation of languages, expressions important during pandemic: FM
BNP-Jamaat's 2001-06 misrule leaves Bangladesh 50 years behind: Joy
Jamaat secretary general sent to jail
BNP demands formation of EC under neutral govt
Narine show powers Comilla to 151-9 in BPL final
Most Read News
Bangladesh Students’ Right Council forms a human chain
BPL: Jacks scores most runs, Mustafizur bags most wickets
Primary schools to reopen from March 1
Police arrest two leaders of Canada trucker convoy
Blinken, Lavrov to meet next week if no Ukraine invasion: US
Maj Gen. Md Shafeenul Islam, Director General of the BGB
Shane McDermott appointed Bangladesh fielding coach
Bangladesh records 24 more Covid-19 deaths
38 get death penalty over 2008 bombings in India
No need for allied forces on Ukraine's territory: president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft