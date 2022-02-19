

The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E products in Bangladesh

The British-born ethical cosmetics brand The Body Shop has recently introduced their new line of Vitamin E products for the customers in Bangladesh. The latest additions to their wide product range make everyday hydration much simpler, following the brand's call for its users to 'plunge into a whole new world of hydration'!The Body Shop decided to enrich its Vitamin E range products with hyaluronic acid and natural raspberry extracts containing rich antioxidants. The five brand new products - Vitamin E Gel Moisture Cream, Vitamin E Moisture Cream, Vitamin E Intense Moisture Cream, Vitamin E Nourishing Night Cream and Vitamin E Gel Mist - have been tailored with 'almost magical mix of ingredients' to create super refreshing hydration for all skin types.