Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 7:04 AM
Home Life & Style

The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E products in Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Life &Style Desk

The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E products in Bangladesh

The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E products in Bangladesh

The British-born ethical cosmetics brand The Body Shop has recently introduced their new line of Vitamin E products for the customers in Bangladesh. The latest additions to their wide product range make everyday hydration much simpler, following the brand's call for its users to 'plunge into a whole new world of hydration'!
The Body Shop decided to enrich its Vitamin E range products with hyaluronic acid and natural raspberry extracts containing rich antioxidants. The five brand new products - Vitamin E Gel Moisture Cream, Vitamin E Moisture Cream, Vitamin E Intense Moisture Cream, Vitamin E Nourishing Night Cream and Vitamin E Gel Mist - have been tailored with 'almost magical mix of ingredients' to create super refreshing hydration for all skin types.


