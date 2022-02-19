Boca Do Lobo launched in BD by Penthouse Livings

Video
Saturday, 19 February, 2022
Life & Style

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022
Life & Style Desk

Country's most luxurious furniture and home décor retail Penthouse Livings has officially launched Boca Do Lobo of Portugal in Bangladesh recently.
Boca do Lobo is a brand known for using ancient fine craftsmanship techniques to create unexpected pieces of contemporary design. Each piece carries the imprint of centuries of craftsmanship. Talented artisans challenge and combine traditional manufacturing techniques with cutting-edge technological methods in the workshops to shape the finest materials into remarkable furniture, upholstery, and lighting pieces, giving rise to timeless environments.
Penthouse Livings debuted the brand in a spectacular event after realizing that design lovers desire enchanted surroundings where technique takes place and handmade furniture transforms into a true work of art. Timeless abilities, great craftsmanship, and truly prospective projects always motivate them. That is precisely the motivation behind the decision to bring this renowned Boca Do Lobo brand to Bangladesh for our luxury loving customers.


