Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 7:04 AM
Home Life & Style

'Ekushey February' with Rang Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

‘Ekushey February’ with Rang Bangladesh

‘Ekushey February’ with Rang Bangladesh

Rang Bangladesh always comes up with new collections ahead of any occasion. In accordance with the tradition, they have brought new collections meant for 'Ekushey February' for its customers.
Usually colours such as black and white are considered as the most preferred ones to celebrate this day. Thus the fashion house has designed their attires and accessories with a focus on these colours, while other colours such as red, orange, light purple, gray and ash have also been used in their attires.
Their collection includes saree, single kameez, three-pieces, salwar-kameez, punjabi, shirts, children's attires and gift items. All these collections are available at an affordable price. The consumer can buy their products online as well.


