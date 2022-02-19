

‘Ekushey February’ with Rang Bangladesh

Usually colours such as black and white are considered as the most preferred ones to celebrate this day. Thus the fashion house has designed their attires and accessories with a focus on these colours, while other colours such as red, orange, light purple, gray and ash have also been used in their attires.

Their collection includes saree, single kameez, three-pieces, salwar-kameez, punjabi, shirts, children's attires and gift items. All these collections are available at an affordable price. The consumer can buy their products online as well.















