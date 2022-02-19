

“Bishwarang Basanti Sundari 2022” grand finale ends with bang

Those who got a break from the "20-20 Colors" and "Autumn Saje World Sisters" platforms organized by Biswarang are now lighting up the media with dramas, movies, advertisements and established them as the bright future.

Bishwarang organized "Bishwarang Basonti Sundori 2022" grand finale at the Jamuna Future Park on the eve of the spring season. A cultural programme and the prize distribution ceremony were also held alongside the grand finale. This programme made a huge clamour in the country.

The "Basanti Sundari 2022" competition caused a great stir across the country.

100 participants were selected from 5600 contestants from all over the country and then 20 people were selected and they were groomed up for seven days. Later 10 contestants were picked up for the final round.

The grand finale of the competition, prize giving and cultural event was on 14th February 2022 at West Court of Jamuna Future Park.

Ramp models 'catwalks, contestants' fashion shows, songs, dances, lively chats and performances by popular celebrities were held.

The event was arranged with various episodes of exciting competition. Renowned musician was present as the judge on the occasion like Samina Chowdhury, renowned actress Shampa Reza. Renowned model, actress, dancer Sadia Islam Mau and actress Nusrat Faria,

Renowned producer Chandan Roy Chowdhury, and renowned fashion designer Biplob Saha were also present.

According to the judges, Nilanjona Rahman was awarded as the "Bishwarnag Basonti Sundori. 1st runner-up was Zarif Mahmud Jolchobi and Rahela Nabil Tora was named 2nd runner-up.

Dr. Mohammad Alamgir Alam, Director, Jamuna Group and Executive Director, Beximco Group were present on the occasion.

Ashish Roy Chowdhury, musician Kornia, Lux photo beauty Rebecca Sultana Deepa, hero Shipon Mitra. Music artist Konal, choreographer Rumana Raushan, Musician Tariq Mridha, Model & Actor Sanju John, RJ & Musician Rehan, Musician Salma, Musician, Respected media personalities, journalists, cultural personalities including Jahed Parvez Pabel, model and actress Zahara Mitu, dancer Rani Chowdhury were also present.







