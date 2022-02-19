Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 7:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

“Bishwarang Basanti Sundari 2022” grand finale ends with bang

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Life & Style Report

“Bishwarang Basanti Sundari 2022” grand finale ends with bang

“Bishwarang Basanti Sundari 2022” grand finale ends with bang

"Bishwarang" is a name known as one of the fashion brands in the fashion industry of Bangladesh for long 27 years. In these 27 years it unearthed many talented models for the fashion industry by organizing various events. Now they are constantly illuminating the country with their own talents
Those who got a break from the "20-20 Colors" and "Autumn Saje World Sisters" platforms organized by Biswarang are now lighting up the media with dramas, movies, advertisements and established them as the bright future.
Bishwarang organized "Bishwarang Basonti Sundori 2022" grand finale at the Jamuna Future Park on the eve of the spring season. A cultural programme and the prize distribution ceremony were also held alongside the grand finale. This programme made a huge clamour in the country.
The "Basanti Sundari 2022" competition caused a great stir across the country.
100 participants were selected from 5600 contestants from all over the country and then 20 people were selected and they were groomed up for seven days. Later 10 contestants were picked up for the final round.
The grand finale of the competition, prize giving and cultural event was on 14th February 2022 at West Court of Jamuna Future Park.
Ramp models 'catwalks, contestants' fashion shows, songs, dances, lively chats and performances by popular celebrities were held.
The event was arranged with various episodes of exciting competition. Renowned musician was present as the judge on the occasion like Samina Chowdhury, renowned actress Shampa Reza. Renowned model, actress, dancer Sadia Islam Mau and actress Nusrat Faria,
Renowned producer Chandan Roy Chowdhury, and renowned fashion designer Biplob Saha were also present.
According to the judges, Nilanjona Rahman was awarded as the "Bishwarnag Basonti Sundori. 1st runner-up was Zarif Mahmud Jolchobi and Rahela Nabil Tora was named 2nd runner-up.
Dr. Mohammad Alamgir Alam, Director, Jamuna Group and Executive Director, Beximco Group were present on the occasion.
Ashish Roy Chowdhury, musician Kornia, Lux photo beauty Rebecca Sultana Deepa, hero Shipon Mitra. Music artist Konal, choreographer Rumana Raushan, Musician Tariq Mridha, Model & Actor Sanju John, RJ & Musician Rehan, Musician Salma, Musician, Respected media personalities, journalists, cultural personalities including Jahed Parvez Pabel, model and actress Zahara Mitu, dancer Rani Chowdhury were also present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E products in Bangladesh
Boca Do Lobo launched in BD by Penthouse Livings
‘Ekushey February’ with Rang Bangladesh
“Bishwarang Basanti Sundari 2022” grand finale ends with bang
Black & White to respect Ekushey February
Recipe
Magic of love at Renaissance Dhaka


Latest News
BPL: Jacks scores most runs, Mustafizur bags most wickets
Govt filing ‘false’ cases against BNP leaders again: Fakhrul
Comilla clinch third BPL title
Russia has 190,000 troops near Ukraine, says US
BCL leader involved in Satkania Boidder Bari fire: Rana Dasgupta
Clear interpretation of languages, expressions important during pandemic: FM
BNP-Jamaat's 2001-06 misrule leaves Bangladesh 50 years behind: Joy
Jamaat secretary general sent to jail
BNP demands formation of EC under neutral govt
Narine show powers Comilla to 151-9 in BPL final
Most Read News
Bangladesh Students’ Right Council forms a human chain
BPL: Jacks scores most runs, Mustafizur bags most wickets
Primary schools to reopen from March 1
Police arrest two leaders of Canada trucker convoy
Blinken, Lavrov to meet next week if no Ukraine invasion: US
Maj Gen. Md Shafeenul Islam, Director General of the BGB
Shane McDermott appointed Bangladesh fielding coach
Bangladesh records 24 more Covid-19 deaths
38 get death penalty over 2008 bombings in India
No need for allied forces on Ukraine's territory: president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft