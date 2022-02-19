

Black & White to respect Ekushey February

February 21, 1952 was a spring day as the nature was thriving. It might be day to rejoice but on that day a number of precious lives were lost to a government's brutal reaction to a simple demand, for the right to include Bangla as an official and national language in a country where the majority of population spoke it as their native tongue.

Being oppressed for several years, when no one pay heed to their demand, Bangali people were forced to come down to the Dhaka street. They were not ready to let it go. They were ready to give the blood for the sake of their demand. It proved how much love they have for their language. No one in the world could think of giving blood for the sake of the language. Considering the significance of the sacrifice, the day is now observed as International Mother Language Day.

First announced by UNESCO on 17 November 1999, it was formally recognized by the United Nations General Assembly with the adoption of UN resolution in 2002.

Black & White to respect Ekushey February

Celebrated as the Martyrs' Day in Bangladesh, this is a day of mourning. We mourn for the likes of Salam, Jabbar, Rafique and several others who sacrificed their lives.

To honour the fallen, and to forever uphold the spirit of the movement, every year Bangladesh celebrates the month.

However everyone tries to respect the language martyrs in innovative way. So the country's fashion house is no exception. During this time of the year, designers get busy in innovating new styles keeping the black and white colour theme in mind.

Most people love to wear something that expresses their emotions and respect towards the language martyrs. After all, fashion, in a broader perspective, is really the reflection of emotions. While simply wearing a plain black or plain white dress should have sufficed, people search for something that expresses a lot more. Prints are used widely on this day. Women love to wear white or black saree with the opposite coloured prints. Grey, a combination of both of these colours, is also quite popular. Men also love to wear a white or black panjabi with print or designs of the opposite colour.











Ekushey February is currently observed as International Mother Language Day to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and to promote multilingualism. But the significance of the day is huge for Bangali people whose predecessor had to sacrifice their lives to give the day an importance.February 21, 1952 was a spring day as the nature was thriving. It might be day to rejoice but on that day a number of precious lives were lost to a government's brutal reaction to a simple demand, for the right to include Bangla as an official and national language in a country where the majority of population spoke it as their native tongue.Being oppressed for several years, when no one pay heed to their demand, Bangali people were forced to come down to the Dhaka street. They were not ready to let it go. They were ready to give the blood for the sake of their demand. It proved how much love they have for their language. No one in the world could think of giving blood for the sake of the language. Considering the significance of the sacrifice, the day is now observed as International Mother Language Day.First announced by UNESCO on 17 November 1999, it was formally recognized by the United Nations General Assembly with the adoption of UN resolution in 2002.On February 21, 1952, it was called as the the Language Movement and after that the day became a cornerstone of nationalistic politics, which eventually led to our independence and give us a country in the world map. It continues to inspire the nation today, because the essence of Bangladeshi nationhood was constructed on the ideals of the Language Movement.Celebrated as the Martyrs' Day in Bangladesh, this is a day of mourning. We mourn for the likes of Salam, Jabbar, Rafique and several others who sacrificed their lives.To honour the fallen, and to forever uphold the spirit of the movement, every year Bangladesh celebrates the month.However everyone tries to respect the language martyrs in innovative way. So the country's fashion house is no exception. During this time of the year, designers get busy in innovating new styles keeping the black and white colour theme in mind.Most people love to wear something that expresses their emotions and respect towards the language martyrs. After all, fashion, in a broader perspective, is really the reflection of emotions. While simply wearing a plain black or plain white dress should have sufficed, people search for something that expresses a lot more. Prints are used widely on this day. Women love to wear white or black saree with the opposite coloured prints. Grey, a combination of both of these colours, is also quite popular. Men also love to wear a white or black panjabi with print or designs of the opposite colour.