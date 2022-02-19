

Farias Mirror marks 1 million followers

Nasrin Akter Faria, the beauty blogger and influencer celebrated the achievement at a function in the capital recently.

Social media influencers and lifestyles sector leaders attended the celebration.

Nasrin Aktar Faria is a well-known name in lifestyle industry of the country, who have gained momentum in social campaign using digital media on the page: facebook.com/

She has been working as promoter with international and local brands since the birth of this platform.

Regarding the social media platform, Nasrin Akhter Faria said that "Digital media has opened up the window for women empowerment in the country, and Digital is the future of business. We should leverage the potentiality of this connectivity for our overall development".

Faria is also running two other groups named 'Divine Divas' and 'Makeup Blossom by Faria'.

