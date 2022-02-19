

Female Travelers’ Network, Bangladesh

In the retreat, there will be motivational coaching by Nusrat who is also an international mindset coach with students from all over the world; meditation by American yoga instructor Betsy Kimmel who is also the founder of "Laugh & Breathe Yoga", music and fun activities. There will also be sightseeing of the gorgeous paradise of nature Sundarban. This is going to be an experience to heal our souls.

Registration is open for the three days' retreat. They will start from Dhaka on March 13 evening and arrive on March 17 early morning. For further details visit their page: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/njpritz















Bangladesh's first Happiness Retreat on a Ship to Sundarban is taking place from March 14 to March 16. This innovative event is being organized by Female Travelers' Network, Bangladesh. "In Bangladesh, we have many travel events but not any retreats. A retreat is a journey inwards and aims at self-discovery and improvement of lifestyle, compared to normal travels. We are organizing Bangladesh's first retreat on a cruise on March 14," said Nusrat Jahan, founder of Female Travelers' Network, Bangladesh.In the retreat, there will be motivational coaching by Nusrat who is also an international mindset coach with students from all over the world; meditation by American yoga instructor Betsy Kimmel who is also the founder of "Laugh & Breathe Yoga", music and fun activities. There will also be sightseeing of the gorgeous paradise of nature Sundarban. This is going to be an experience to heal our souls.Registration is open for the three days' retreat. They will start from Dhaka on March 13 evening and arrive on March 17 early morning. For further details visit their page: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/njpritz