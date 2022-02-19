

Beauty benefits of meditation

Washing your face every night before bed may be a skin-care must in terms of keeping acne-causing bacteria at bay, but in rushing through the process, you may be missing a lot of other benefits.

For some beauty gurus, pampering the skin is a great way to wind down after a long, stressful day, practice necessary self care and maximize the beauty benefits of sleep. And finding the time to actually relish each step without a sense of urgency, a practice called mindfulness meditation, could deliver additional benefits. According to board-certified dermatologist.

A few easy tweaks to your daily beauty regimen, ahead.

Turn off distractions

The first step in creating a relaxing, meditation-like environment is to tune out the distractions. Turning your phone on silent mode-or better yet, leaving it in the other room-can ensure your mind is better focused on your beauty routine, aka yourself.

Play some relaxing music

Another way to set the mood? Play some relaxing music. Music is often used in meditation as a way to soothe the mind, draw attention to the body and help keep distractions at bay. Using meditation music during your beauty routine can help create a more spa-like environment that allows you to keep your focus on your beauty intentions while offering peace of mind.

Light some candles

While we don't always have time to put together the perfect meditation environment (i.e. sage the room, make a crystal grid, turn on an essential-oil diffuser-you get the picture) lighting some candles can be a quick and easy way to make magic happen. So, whether your beauty routine involves a relaxing bath, hot shower or an at-home facial, light a couple of candles, dim the lights and allow yourself to succumb to the relaxing environment.

Focus on your breathing

Another key component of meditation? Your breath. Whether you're practicing deep, cleansing breaths or focusing on your breathing patterns, using your breath to guide you through a meditation can make the difference between a relaxing meditation and a distracted one. And, get this: Using your breath in beauty also counts for something. When we take deep breaths, we boost circulation, leading to healthy, glowing skin.

Take a detox bath

Our favorite way to wind down at the end of the day? With a relaxing detox bath-surrounded by candles, of course. Baths are the perfect crossover between beauty and meditation as they offer the mind and body similar relaxation benefits. While you're at it, add some soothing essential oils to the mix. When inhaled, eucalyptus and peppermint can relax your nasal passage and help relieve sinus congestions during allergy season. In addition, Breathing in peppermint oil is a great way to get an instant energy boost [much like meditation] and it can revive tension headaches.

Incorporate essential oils

Speaking of essential oils, adding natural scents to the bath, or diffusing them while going through the motions of your daily beauty routine, can be a great way to awaken the senses and allow your mind and body to be present in the moment. Some of our favorite beauty meditation scents? Eucalyptus, lavender, peppermint and lemon.

Connect to your skin

In meditation, we are often asked to focus our attention on different parts of the body. This type of mindfulness helps keep our focus inward and wards off any mind-wandering. And, guess what? The same concept can be applied to your beauty routine and skin. Whether you're cleansing your complexion, applying a face mask or swiping a toner-soaked cotton pad across your complexion, take a moment to notice each area of your skin. Connecting to your body in this way not only allows you to slow things down, but it helps soothe the mind, too.

Go slow and be mindful

Above all, going slow and being more mindful are two ways to turn any beauty routine into a meditation. Meditation isn't just about sitting cross-legged with your eyes closed. It's about relaxing the mind, body and soul. And, as a form of self-care, our beauty routines can help us achieve a more relaxed state of being.



















